Delhi: In last 24 hrs, 792 Covid-19 cases reported; total infection tally rises to 15,257

In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 792 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of cases in the city to 15,257 till Wednesday. This is the highest number of cases reported in a day so far. The previous highest spike in fresh cases – 660 – was recorded on May 22. The death toll in the city rose to 303 after 15 more casualties were updated by the state health department after examining the death summaries shared by the hospitals.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that as the lockdown relaxations were announced, the government already anticipated a rise in cases in the coming days. Gearing up to this possibility, 117 more private hospitals/nursing homes and 1,500 beds with oxygen support at GTB hospital have been created for coronavirus patients.

To meet the demand in the near future, the health department has also ordered 30,000 PPE kits (to add to the 50,000 in stock), 3.5 lakh N95 masks, 28 ventilators and 435 oxygen concentrators. In a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday, Health Secretary Padmini Singla informed that there are 4,462 beds across the capital’s hospitals for Covid patients. The LG was further informed that there are 429 ICU beds, 343 ventilators and 2,632 oxygen supported beds available in the Covid-designated hospitals.

Meanwhile, at least 310 people have recovered and discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, with the recovery rate of the city pegged at 47.67 per cent, higher than the national average of around 42 per cent. At present, there are there are 7,690 active coronavirus cases in the city, of whom 2,118 are availing treatment in 13 Covid-designated (seven private and six government) hospitals while the rest are either at Covid health centres, care centres or under home isolation. Among those admitted to hospitals, 191 are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilator support.

