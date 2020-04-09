Delhi: In CM Kejriwal’s chat with MPs, some flag PPE kits

CM Kejriwal held discussions with each MP on their constituencies and the problems and efforts being made there. CM Kejriwal held discussions with each MP on their constituencies and the problems and efforts being made there.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday held a video-conference with five Lok Sabha MPs and three Rajya Sabha MPs to discuss the COVID-19 crisis. “I discussed the situation because of coronavirus with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of Delhi. Many of them gave good suggestions. The government will implement them soon. We have to fight this fight together,” he tweeted.

Sources said some MPs raised the issue of shortage of PPE kits and said they would try and contribute in any way they could.

All MPs, except Union Health Minister and Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan and Northwest Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans, were part of the meeting, including Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta.

The CM held discussions with each MP on their constituencies and the problems and efforts being made there.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said he asked the CM to ensure more quarantine centres are readied: “Till now, the CM was late in reacting; as a result Delhi faced shortage of PPEs. I told him to think ahead and communicate with us timely so that we can fight this together…”

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi tweeted: “Would like to thank Arvind Kejriwal ji who was gracious enough to take my suggestions into account…”

