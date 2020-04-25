Delhi: In civic bodies, concerns over PPE kits

The cases have led to fresh concerns about shortage of PPEs and allegations of sub-standard safety kits being given to safai karamcharis. The cases have led to fresh concerns about shortage of PPEs and allegations of sub-standard safety kits being given to safai karamcharis.

Two sanitation workers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, deployed in Darya Ganj and Tagore Garden, tested positive for COVID-19 Monday. One of them, a 56-year-old, has a medical history and is on ventilator in AIIMS. Officials said he was not working in any containment zone. An assistant sanitary inspector with the North civic body, posted in Wazirpur JJ Colony, also tested positive, following which 39 sanitation staffers have been sent to home quarantine.

According to the 56-year-old’s family, he had been working till April 15 despite having a history of diabetes and liver infection. “When he returned home that day, he said he was not feeling well. He was taken to Holy Family hospital in Okhla on April 18, and to AIIMS on April 19,” said his son.

He said corporation officials knew he had an existing liver condition and diabetes, as he had reached out to them last year regarding pending medical bills.

The man’s nephew, also an SDMC sanitation worker, said protective gear was hard to come by: “I have only got two masks and a pair of gloves till now. Sanitisers are hardly available.”

delhi sanitation workers ppe kits, delhi civic bodies ppe, ppe kits coronavirus, delhi safai karmachari ppe kits “I have strictly said that those above the age of 55 or with any underlying disease should not be on duty, but there have been cases where they are reporting to work. They do not want to be at home all the time,” she said, adding that she was enquiring about the case.

Leader of Congress Party in SDMC, Abhishek Dutt, said that if the man had underlying conditions, the corporation should have not made his curfew pass and asked him to come on work. “Every area and situation is risky for a safai karamchari, so all must be provided with PPE kits, not just those on COVID-19 duty,” he said.

Darya Ganj councillor Yasmin Kidwai said: “This is a fear we had from the beginning. I request the government to provide PPE kits.”

On the other SDMC staffer, a 48-year-old woman, who tested positive, an official said: “Nine of her colleagues have been asked to stay at home.”

On the ASI testing positive in Wazirpur, North MCD commissioner Varsha Joshi said: “As soon as he felt unwell, he went home. All his staff members are in home quarantine and family members are being tested. We are in continuous touch and will take every care till he fully recovers.”

Joshi said over 100 people are on duty in containment zones. “They wear PPE in every shift. About 60-70% are reporting for duty daily. About 10% are out as they are above the age of 55 and some others have underlying medical conditions.”

