Delhi: In city to find jobs, 7 robbed by bus staff

In a bid to find jobs, seven men reached Delhi from Bihar via a train, and then boarded a private bus for Najafgarh from Anand Vihar bus terminal. A few minutes later, they were looted of their cash — by the bus driver and conductor.

The incident took place on the night of March 7, and an FIR was filed at Sunlight Colony police station by the seven men the next day.

The accused, Jitender Singh Porwar (34) and Amit (24), were arrested from Anand Vihar bus terminal Friday, and a case under IPC section 392 (robbery) was registered against them, said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (Southeast). The bus has been seized and Rs 4,000 recovered from the accused.

“The labourers said they had all come to Delhi for the first time to look for jobs. They boarded the private bus and when it reached the Yamuna bridge, the conductor closed the rear door and threatened the passengers with a stick before looting their money,” Biswal said.

The victims were told to get off the bus at Sarai Kale Khan flyover. Two hours after they approached police, the two accused were arrested.

“During investigation, the accused disclosed that they would rob vulnerable passengers from other states to fund their drinking habit. They would identify such people at Anand Vihar bus terminal, rob them at an isolated stretch and abandon them on the road,” said Biswal.

Porwar, police said, has been driving the bus for seven-eight years.