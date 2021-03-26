Delhi: In a first, woman cop part of encounter team

SI Priyanka was part of the Crime Branch team that arrested a gangster and his accomplice on Thursday.

In a first, a woman police officer was part of a Crime Branch encounter team that arrested a gangster and his accomplice in Central Delhi’s Pragati Maidan on Thursday. Police said the accused fired at sub-inspector Priyanka while she was trying to catch them but the bullet hit her jacket and she wasn’t injured.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Shibesh Singh said the woman SI was an integral part of the team from the very beginning. “She played an important role and was part of the tracking team,” he said.

Police said the gangster, Rohit Chaudhary, allegedly planned a murder outside Saket court two years ago and is involved in another murder in UP. Police said he has been evading arrest for the last two years and was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh for his arrest. Police had been tracking Chaudhary and his aide Parveen for months. The duo are involved in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and have been booked under MCOCA.

During the encounter, police said over six rounds were fired and the accused sustained injuries in their legs. Additional CP Singh said their team received information about the two criminals and laid a “trap” at Bhairon Marg. “At 4.45 am, the police team noticed a car coming from Ring Road and tried to stop it but the occupants fired at them. Luckily, the bullets hit the jacket of the personnel and nobody was injured. The police party retaliated and fired four rounds at the accused. They sustained injuries,” he said.

The accused were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and are stable, said police.