Delhi: In a first, six women appointed as sub-registrars

In a first, the services department of the Delhi government has posted six women officials as sub-registrars (SRs) in revenue districts, with sources saying that the government believes these officials will be “clean and corruption-free”.

The move comes at a time when Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has suspended several revenue department officials, including sub-registrars, for alleged negligence and financial irregularities. Saxena recently also gave a nod to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute a sub-registrar for illegally regularising at least 50 unauthorised constructions in the Karol Bagh zone.

“This is the first time that six women officials are posted as sub-registrars in revenue districts,” a Delhi government source said.

The six new woman sub-registrars are Delhi Administrative Subordinate Services (DASS) cadre Grade-I officers. While Monalisa Gautam has been posted as sub-registrar in Janakpuri, Monika, Sarila Arora, Seema Rani, Nitu Lawar/Bisht and Mamta Saxena have been posted to INA, Pitampura, Mehrauli, Saket, and Kapashera respectively.

“The competent authority is pleased to order transfer/posting of following Grade-I DASS in the office of registrar initially as OSD for two weeks and after expiry of period of two weeks, as regular sub registrars. The officer shall stand relieved from their present place of posting with immediate effect to join the new assignments for all purposes without waiting for any formal relieving from the present place of posting,” read the July 25 order signed by Special Secretary, Services, Kulanand Joshi.

The services department, which comes under the LG, also directed that the during the aforesaid two-week period, “All the matter/files being dealt in the above said sub-registrars’ offices shall be routed through the newly appointed OSDs to the concerned sub-registrars.”

Sub-registrars oversee property matters like registration, deeds, sale deeds, mortgage, gift deeds etc and documentation of properties. “Till now, these positions were largely handled by male staff. This will be the first time that women, in such a large number, will be managing (these positions),” an official said.