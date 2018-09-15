Delhi: In a first, kiosk to save you trip to police station

When a crime takes place, complainants can save time and approach the kiosk instead of looking for the right police station. When a crime takes place, complainants can save time and approach the kiosk instead of looking for the right police station.

A trip to the local police station might become something you can skip, with the Delhi Police introducing its first kiosk at the AIIMS Metro station Friday. Equipped with high optical fibre connectivity, the kiosk will have technical staff trained to help citizens file FIRs and avail other services. It was inaugurated by L-G Anil Baijal.

The project took four months, with many deliberations between the Delhi Police and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). A Delhi Police team of technicians, who helped set up the e-FIR technology, ironed out the final modalities.

New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi was present at the event, along with NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. “We have been deliberating on the initiative for three months and after several talks, the kiosk was launched. The location was chosen for its high footfall, and we plan on introducing more such kiosks in the coming months,” Patnaik told The Indian Express.

The kiosk is equipped with internet. Citizens can register online FIRs regarding phone, wallet and vehicle thefts without having to visit a police station. In case of a crime, complainants can save time and approach the kiosk instead of looking for the right police station.

There are 15 police stations in the south district. When a crime takes place, complainants can save time and approach the kiosk instead of looking for the right police station.

“Complainants who have to report crimes in other districts may also avail the facility,” said a Delhi Police spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, “There will be round-the-clock police presence at the kiosk. Staff will comprise additional sub-inspectors or sub-inspectors, and computer-friendly staff from the Delhi Police will also be present to assist people in operating their online grievances. A woman public facilitation officer will also be posted during the day for further assistance.”

The NDMC, which helped set up the interactive panel, has been tasked with its maintenance.

The booth is also equipped with a public toilet and a free water ATM.

