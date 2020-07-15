Delhi: In 21 areas, noise levels higher than normal

The 26 new monitoring stations installed in May cover five silent zones — educational institutes and hospitals — five industrial areas, seven residential areas and nine commercial areas, of which only the industrial zones met the noise criteria in June. (Representational) The 26 new monitoring stations installed in May cover five silent zones — educational institutes and hospitals — five industrial areas, seven residential areas and nine commercial areas, of which only the industrial zones met the noise criteria in June. (Representational)

Noise levels at 21 locations in the capital, covering residential, commercial and silent zones, were found higher than prescribed limits last month, data from 26 new monitoring stations of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) shows.

Analysis of data from the new stations presents a comprehensive status of noise pollution in the city for the first time as the five monitoring stations installed in Delhi in 2013 had become “inadequate,” as per the DPCC, following a rise in urban and industrial activities.

The 26 new monitoring stations installed in May cover five silent zones — educational institutes and hospitals — five industrial areas, seven residential areas and nine commercial areas, of which only the industrial zones met the noise criteria in June.

“Noise is an underestimated threat that can cause many short- and long-term health problems, such as sleep disturbance, cardiovascular effects, poorer work and school performance, hearing impairment etc,” said a compliance report submitted by the DPCC to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In August last year, the NGT had directed the pollution control body to improve the city’s noise monitoring network while hearing a petition on noise pollution.

As per the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000, the standard noise limit for silent zones during day time, between 6 am to 10 pm, is 50 dB(A) Leq. During night time, between 10 pm and 6 am, the limit is 40 dB(A) Leq.

None of the five silent zones covered by the new stations at Alipur, Bawana, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Rohini and Najafgarh met the day and night time standards.

