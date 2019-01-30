Delhi: In 2012 murder of ex-Doordarshan official and his wife, key man remains untraced

A computer teacher who till this day remains untraced could likely be the key to cracking the murder of a former additional deputy director in Doordarshan and his wife on August 21, 2012.

R K Braru (75), who retired from DD’s Song and Drama Division, and his wife Durga (74) were found dead at their Shakurpur home, with the husband’s body in the bedroom, and the woman’s in the bathroom. Both had been stabbed to death.

The couple’s maid, Sushila, who cooked for them, arrived at 7.10 pm and found the bodies. Sushila rushed to inform neighbours, who made a PCR call at 7.15 pm.

“There was no forced entry to the house. Prima facie, it appeared that the accused were known to the victims. Police initially suspected that the motive was robbery as the rooms were ransacked. The accused appeared to have slit their throats with a sharp weapon,” said a senior police officer, who had investigated the deaths.

Sushila also told police that she left home at 2.30 pm, and they were fine till then.

“The victims’ three children were not able to tell police what was missing from their parents’ house. Police, meanwhile, also discovered Braru was getting two flats constructed nearby,” the officer said. While Braru’s two sons are no more, their daughter lives in Noida.

Police questioned around 500 people — local property dealers, domestic help, vendors as well as registered criminals from the area. But they failed to get any leads.

“The assailant had taken away Braru’s phone, a laptop, an internet data card and a personal diary, where he would note down his visitors,” the officer said.

The investigation then led officers to a man who taught the elderly couple how to use the computer.

According to police, he had gone missing after the incident. In their search for the man, police visited several computer centres and PG accommodations in the area.

“Police believed he had been hired by Braru to teach him how to operate the laptop. There is a strong possibility that during the computer classes, he accessed his email ID from the laptop, and then took all major evidence along with him,” an officer said.

The next year, eastern range of the Crime Branch apprehended some burglars and claimed they allegedly killed the couple. But after local district police questioned them, the Crime Branch theory was rejected and the case remained unsolved.

The couple’s granddaughter Namrata Raina (25) claimed, “Multiple teams were set up over years and the house was searched several times… but nothing came out of this. We suspected the computer teacher, but our doubts weren’t taken seriously. We have, in a way, made peace with the inaction. It’s been seven years and maybe nothing will happen, but we are also holding on to a glimmer of hope.”