Delhi: IMD predicts moderate rain today, humidity at 92%

Moderate rain and overcast conditions will prevail over Delhi-NCR on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. The IMD pegs moderate rainfall at figures between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm.

As such, the maximum temperature at 8.30 am on Thursday had dipped to 27.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature for the day is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius, much below the normal maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to stand at 24 degrees Celsius, which is also a dip from the normal temperature of around 27.2 degrees Celsius.

Despite a respite from high temperatures, humidity has made the city muggy. The maximum temperature is likely to remain above 30 degrees Celsius for the next seven days, the IMD said. The relative humidity on Thursday morning stood at 92%.

Between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 5.2 mm of rainfall. The previous day, the station had registered 100 mm of rainfall. The station at the Ridge recorded 32.9 mm, followed by Palam at 27 mm and Aya Nagar at 22.8 mm.