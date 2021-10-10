Delhi: IMD predicts clear skies today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts clear skies and a maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius for Delhi on Sunday.

The minimum temperature is likely to be 23 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday stood at 71%. The temperature recorded at the same time was 26.8 degree Celsius.

Delhi has witnessed a warm October so far. The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 36.5 degree Celsius, three degrees above the normal. The maximum temperature on Saturday has surpassed the highest maximum temperature for October in 2019, 2018, and 2016. The highest maximum temperature seen in October 2019 was 34.8 degree Celsius, while the same for 2018 was 36 degree Celsius. In 2017, the highest maximum temperature was 36.6 degree Celsius, just a little above the temperature recorded on Saturday, while in 2016, the highest in October was 36.4 degree Celsius. The all-time record for the highest maximum temperature in October stands at 39.4 degree Celsius, which was recorded in 1951 and again in 2014.

Over the next six days, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 33 to 35 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature could range from 22 to 24 degree Celsius.

In an update on Saturday, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from northwest India on Oct 9.