In the run-up to Diwali, Delhi-NCR saw a crackdown against sale of firecrackers at unlicensed units with at least 35 FIRs filed in the Capital and 41 cases registered in neighbouring Gurugram, as per officials.

Major seizures in Capital

In Delhi, at least 15,000 kg of illegal firecrackers were seized by the city police between October 1 and November 6, said sources.

Based on these seizures, at least 35 FIRs were registered across the Capital under the Explosive Act of 1884, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). One of the biggest seizures took place in North West Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on October 24 when around 2,375 kgs of firecrackers were seized from a godown in Haiderpur village, which also included green crackers, said officials.