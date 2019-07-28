Delhi: IIT staffer, wife and mother found hanging at campus residence

Three members of a family, including two women, allegedly committed suicide in three separate rooms inside the IIT-Delhi campus Friday night. Police said Gulshan Das (35), a senior mechanic at IIT’s biochemical engineering and biotechnology department, his wife Sunita Devi (32) and his mother Kanta Rani (56) were all found hanging.

“A PCR call about domestic violence was received at 10.59 pm. When police reached the house, they found three people hanging separately inside the 2BHK house. The women were in two bedrooms, hanging from ceiling fans by dupattas, while Das was hanging from an overhead rod in the corridor,” DCP (South West) Devender Arya said.

A police officer said, “We are probing the possibility of Sunita committing suicide first, followed by her husband and mother-in-law. Post-mortem reports will reveal more.” The PCR call was made by Sunita’s mother Krishna Devi (68), who was at her house in South West Delhi’s Naraina.

“Investigation revealed Krishna was calling her daughter Sunita all day, but she didn’t pick up. At night, she made a PCR call,” said Arya. The three victims were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. No suicide note has been found in the house, said police.

On Saturday afternoon, Sunita’s mother sat outside the Safdarjung Hospital mortuary, while Das’s relatives were outside the couple’s IIT Campus house which was being inspected by police. Sunita’s brother-in-law Chandan claimed, “The couple got married in February this year and Das’s mother, Kanta, lived with them. We filed a complaint at the Naraina police station in July about the violence Sunita faced at home. Her husband used to beat her up and, along with his mother, harassed her for dowry”

He claimed “the matter wasn’t pursued further, as they wanted the couple to make things work and live peacefully with each other. Sunita’s mother called many times on Friday and feared something was wrong when she didn’t hear back for hours.” Outside the IIT campus house, Das’s colleagues who live on campus stood shocked. His friend and colleague at the department fielded calls from employees about the incident. He said, “Das did his M.Sc from Modinagar, where he lived before he got a job at a research institute in Karnal. He joined IIT-Delhi in September 2015, and this house was given to him. He was reserved and didn’t share much. We had no idea there was anything wrong at all. He liked playing basketball and was good at his job.”

Das’s father died a few years ago and he doesn’t have any siblings. Arya said, “Inquest proceedings have been initiated by the magistrate as mandated under law, since the marriage is less than seven years old. The post-mortem will be conducted by a board of doctors, which has been constituted. From the investigation so far, the nature of deaths seems to be suicidal hanging. Further investigation is on.”