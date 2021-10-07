Delhi: IIT-D to set up centre of excellence in paper and packaging with JK Paper

The Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with JK Paper, a leading Indian pulp and paper manufacturer, for setting up the ‘JK Paper Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Paper and Packaging’.

The MoU was signed Wednesday by A S Mehta, president and director, JK Paper and senior IIT Delhi functionaries (Dr Anil Wali, MD, Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT); Prof Anurag S Rathore, dean, corporate relations and Prof Ashwini K. Agrawal, textile and fibre engineering department) in the presence of Prof V Ramgopal Rao, director, IIT-D.

“The CoE will bring synergy and coherence in the activities being carried out at the Institute in this domain. Under the CoE umbrella, apart from multitude of sponsored research project, there will be executive development programme, expert lectures, training and knowledge transfer and other projects of mutual interest,” IIT-D said in a statement.

Professor Ashwini K Agrawal, who will be the CoE’s coordinator, said it “aims at developing new technologies for the paper and packaging industry in the country”. He added that the collaboration would “bring together the knowledge of IIT Delhi in emerging areas of sciences and engineering and expertise of the industry in manufacturing to create new knowledge, novel products, and train the much-needed research manpower in this sector”.

Speaking on the occasion, president and director JK Paper, A S Mehta, said, “It is a privilege to embark on a collaborative journey with IIT Delhi. The paper and packaging industry is undergoing a massive transformation with the ever-increasing need for sustainable and functional products thereby driving innovations. The proposed CoE would combine the cutting-edge research at IIT Delhi with the application know-how of JK Paper to accelerate innovation in paper and packaging, and develop solutions for a variety of end-use applications of our customers”.

Welcoming this collaboration, IIT-D director V Ramgopal Rao said, “We are happy to be associated with JK Papers and look forward to the immense research and development opportunities this CoE will bring and excited to work together on futuristic technologies of mutual interest”.

“IIT Delhi has made significant contributions in many areas including academic activities, research, innovation and technology development. Collaborations between industry and academia will help us in our pursuit of excellence and will also further strengthen the public research and innovation ecosystem of India,” he added.

Professor Anurag S Rathore, dean, corporate relations at IIT-D, said, “The strong brand equity of JK Paper has been built through the use of latest technologies, continuous research and development, and innovation, and we are happy to embark on the path of collaborations.”