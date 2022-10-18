scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Delhi: IHBAS launches National Tele-MANAS Programme

Through this programme, the mentoring of institutions will be done across Delhi and a separate State Tele-MANAS Cell for Delhi state will be created.

IHBAS professor Dr Om Prakash said the Tele MANAS will also extend services to vulnerable groups of the population and populations such as the elderly population and rural population which are difficult to reach. (Representational)

The Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Science (IHBAS) has launched the National Tele-MANAS Programme, a Central government mental health scheme, for Delhi.

IHBAS Director Dr Rajinder Dhamija said the institute will under this programme provide access to accessible, affordable and quality mental health care through 24X7 tele-mental health counselling services to scale up the reach of mental health services.

“The mission is to implement a fully-fledged mental health service network that, in addition to counselling, provides integrated medical and psychosocial interventions including video consultations with mental health specialists, e-prescriptions, follow-up services and linkages to in-person services,” said Dr Dhamija.

Under the programme, the IHBAS has been assigned to act as a regional coordinating centre for managing Tele MANAS Programme in six states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Leh-Ladakh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s responsePremium
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s response
Read |DU Admissions 2022: Physical trials for ECA supernumerary quota seats begins today

IHBAS professor Dr Om Prakash said the Tele MANAS will also extend services to vulnerable groups of the population and populations such as the elderly population and rural population which are difficult to reach.

More from Delhi

Through this programme, the mentoring of institutions will be done across Delhi and a separate State Tele-MANAS Cell for Delhi state will be created. The IHBAS will also act as a coordinating centre for District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) Cells for Delhi’s 11 districts.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 12:38:18 pm
Next Story

Kantara box office: Rishab Shetty’s film sprints ahead of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G, Hindi version earns Rs 9 cr in 4 days

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement