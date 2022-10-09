scorecardresearch
Delhi: 2 labourers die after falling from scaffolding at Terminal 1 of IGI Airport

The deceased have been identified as Vikash, 30, and Manoj, 19.

delhi igiThe injured were admitted to Safdarjung hospital and later discharged. (File)

Two labourers died while six others were injured after they allegedly fell from a scaffolding at a construction site in Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi recently. The police said they received information about the incident Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Vikash, 30, and Manoj, 19. The injured were admitted to Safdarjung hospital and later discharged.

DCP (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma said, “We received information around 10.15 pm from the hospital about the incident. They (labourers) got injured after falling from a height at Terminal 1. Vikash was declared brought dead… while Manoj died during the treatment.”

The work at Terminal 1 is being carried out under contractor Mintu Yadav. The police said Mintu’s elder brother Ramsharan was present at the site during the incident. He is the supervisor of the scaffolding work.

“We have registered a case under Section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering human life) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the contractor and further investigation is in progress,” the DCP said.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 02:55:21 pm
