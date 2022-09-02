scorecardresearch
At Delhi’s IGI Airport, hundreds protest as Lufthansa flights are cancelled

Both the flights were cancelled by the Lufthansa headquarters due to a one-day worldwide strike of all the pilots of Lufthansa airlines for salary appraisals.

igi protestA passenger had tweeted a complaint to Lufthansa, and claimed they were only willing to compensate them Rs 6,000 for accommodation when they were stuck from 8 pm to 4 am, despite being accompanied by senior citizens. (Video screengrab/ @talk2Razz/ Twitter)

Over 700 passengers inside Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport and 200 of their relatives outside Terminal-3 staged a protest late Thursday night when, hours after reaching the airport, German carrier Lufthansa informed that it is cancelling almost all passenger and cargo flights on Friday due to the planned strike action by the pilots. The flights have been cancelled from its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich. The protesters were pacified by the CISF and Delhi Police after being assured that efforts were being made to make alternate arrangements for the passengers by the airlines company.

A senior official of CISF said the passengers, who were bound for Frankfurt and Munich, staged a protest at departure Gates No. 6 and 7 outside the check-in area due to cancellation of flights. “Some of them later made a call to the police control room from Terminal-3 and immediately the CISF personnel and Delhi Police personnel rushed to the spot,” an officer said.

After reaching, the officials came to know that around 10.15 pm on Thursday, 300 passengers of Frankfurt bound Lufthansa flight, which was scheduled for departure at 2.50 am, and 400 passengers of Munich bound Lufthansa flight, which was scheduled for departure at 1.10 am came along with their relatives, and got to know about the flight cancellation. Both the flights were cancelled by the Lufthansa headquarters due to a one-day worldwide strike of all the pilots of Lufthansa airlines for salary appraisals.

“They started raising slogans and alleged that Lufthansa airlines neither provided full refund nor provided alternate flight and hotel accommodation due to which passengers, those who entered into terminal as well as those present at departure alighting area along with their relatives, staged a protest,” an official said.

Police said they received information at 12.15 am in which it was conveyed that crowd has gathered on the main road in front of departure Gate No. 1, T-3 and after reaching, police found that the traffic moment had slowed down due to their protest. “The crowd was demanding refund of money or alternate arrangement to be made for their relatives, who were present inside the terminal building. The gathering was dispersed shortly. Efforts are being done to make alternate arrangements for the passengers by the airlines company,” the officer said.

In the midst of the protest, passengers of the scene posted videos of the event. In one of the tweets, a passenger said that roads were blocked, with passengers’ cars and cabs being stuck. A video appeared to show passengers sitting and waiting on the asphalt, while others crowded about. Slogans of “band karo, band karo” were also audible from protestors.

Another tweet showed passengers stranded at Delhi airport on account of the strike, with a video appearing to show passengers stuck inside the airport, along with piles of luggage. Calls of “we want justice” and “zindabad” could also be heard.

Another passenger had tweeted a complaint to Lufthansa, and claimed they were only willing to compensate them Rs 6,000 for accommodation when they were stuck from 8 pm to 4 am, despite being accompanied by senior citizens.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 10:18:58 am
