At Delhi’s IGI airport, pick-up vehicles now to head to new multi-level car parking

Updated: August 17, 2022 12:10:36 pm
All private and commercial vehicles can drive through the new multi-level car parking (MLCP) area to pick up passengers, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced Wednesday.
Officials said cars will now be parked from Wednesday at the new parking area to enhance and maintain the parking space. At present, people use Lane 3 of Terminal 3 forecourt to pick up arriving passengers.
“Delhi Airport is continuously working to provide a convenient and safe airport environment for arriving passengers. All arrival pick-up vehicles for passengers will need to go to the multi-level car parking (MLCP) at Terminal 3. Multi-level car parking provides a clean and systematic arrangement along with multiple passenger facilities and amenities for pick-up and parking,” said DIAL chief executive Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.
“Adequate staff and signage have been deployed across the terminal building and approach road to guide the people to ensure a hassle-free experience. This plan will further enhance the passenger experience for the arriving passengers at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport,” added Jaipuriar.
Subscriber Only Stories
Officials said signboards have been put up at Terminal 3 to guide cars to the new traffic movement. Officials also said guards have been deployed to help people with the new parking model and they will also update the details on DIAL’s social media handles.
The first 15 minutes of parking will be free of charge for all vehicles, after which a fee will be levied on private vehicles. Commercial vehicles will be charged as per the parking rates at Lane 3.
The new MLCP will have sufficient space for pick-up and drive-through at the Delhi airport. It will be equipped with food and beverage counters, ATM booths, washrooms, a baby care room, a waiting lounge, mobile charging stations etc, officials added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
At Delhi’s IGI airport, pick-up vehicles now have to head to new multi-level car parking
FPIs drive Sensex over 60,000 again as inflation softens
Mumbai: 2 senior citizens, 1 beauty parlour owner fall prey to fake electricity bill message, lose Rs 3.80 lakh
Is fake meat healthy? And what’s actually in it?
Former Speaker Meira Kumar recalls discrimination her father faced: ‘He was called chamar’
On Koffee with Karan, Vicky Kaushal recalls how he killed time with Katrina Kaif during their wedding
Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan goes unnoticed while travelling on London Underground
Dal Khalsa, SAD (A) march with Khalsa flags, demand Punjab’s ‘sovereignty’
Sexual harassment charge will not prima facie stand when woman was wearing ‘sexually provocative dresses’, says Kerala court
Goldman Sachs sees India bonds getting added to JPMorgan index next year
Gokulam Kerala FC write letter to Prime Minister requesting FIFA ban intervention
Meta brings new Reels features for Instagram and Facebook