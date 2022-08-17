scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

At Delhi’s IGI airport, pick-up vehicles now to head to new multi-level car parking

The first 15 minutes of parking will be free of charge for all vehicles, after which a fee will be levied on private vehicles. Commercial vehicles will be charged as per the parking rates at Lane 3.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 12:10:36 pm
"Multi-level car parking provides a clean and systematic arrangement along with multiple passenger facilities and amenities for pick-up and parking,” said DIAL chief executive Videh Kumar Jaipuriar. (Express)

All private and commercial vehicles can drive through the new multi-level car parking (MLCP) area to pick up passengers, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced Wednesday.

Officials said cars will now be parked from Wednesday at the new parking area to enhance and maintain the parking space. At present, people use Lane 3 of Terminal 3 forecourt to pick up arriving passengers.

“Delhi Airport is continuously working to provide a convenient and safe airport environment for arriving passengers. All arrival pick-up vehicles for passengers will need to go to the multi-level car parking (MLCP) at Terminal 3. Multi-level car parking provides a clean and systematic arrangement along with multiple passenger facilities and amenities for pick-up and parking,” said DIAL chief executive Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

“Adequate staff and signage have been deployed across the terminal building and approach road to guide the people to ensure a hassle-free experience. This plan will further enhance the passenger experience for the arriving passengers at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport,” added Jaipuriar.

Officials said signboards have been put up at Terminal 3 to guide cars to the new traffic movement. Officials also said guards have been deployed to help people with the new parking model and they will also update the details on DIAL’s social media handles.

The first 15 minutes of parking will be free of charge for all vehicles, after which a fee will be levied on private vehicles. Commercial vehicles will be charged as per the parking rates at Lane 3.

The new MLCP will have sufficient space for pick-up and drive-through at the Delhi airport. It will be equipped with food and beverage counters, ATM booths, washrooms, a baby care room, a waiting lounge, mobile charging stations etc, officials added.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 12:09:50 pm

