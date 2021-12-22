IGI airport sees rise in gold seizures from foreign countries

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) witnessed a significant surge in gold seizures this year as security personnel confiscated gold worth Rs 1.82 crore as compared to last year when only Rs 5 lakh worth of gold was seized.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said gold smuggling cases went up from one last year to 11 cases this year. The officials claimed they busted several international and interstate gangs this year who tried to smuggle gold, drugs and sandalwood.

According to official data, illegal substances and drugs worth Rs 10.13 lakh were seized this year. The seizure rate saw a decline as drugs worth Rs 23.2 crore were seized last year.

Cases of fake e-tickets/passport/fake ID cases have also declined, from 27 cases last year to 12 cases at present. Arms smuggling cases also reduced from 29 to 25, the data showed.

Senior CISF officials said officers at the airport have been briefed to look for suspicious luggage, activities or persons as passengers use creative ways to conceal items and smuggle them.

“We have had cases where passengers use their own body cavities, animals, toys or just create different pockets in bags to hide gold and drugs. Every year, we seize gold and drugs that come from South Africa, America, Saudi Arabia among other places,” said an officer.

Recently, a woman was smuggling 46,100 US dollars by hiding it between two sheets of paper. Some passengers hide foreign currencies in food – cooked meat, peanut and biscuit packets.

Officials said the CISF personnel are tasked to seize the illegal substances and report the accused persons. Criminal proceedings are conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau for drugs or Delhi Police for cash.