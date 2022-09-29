Delhi’s IGI Airport becomes India’s first ‘5G-ready’ airport

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has launched its 5G infrastructure which can be used by the passengers once the telecom service providers roll out the technology.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) officials said that IGI Airport is the first and only airport in the country that is “5G-ready”. The services can be used at domestic departures, international arrivals, multi-level car parking spaces and other areas at the airport, they said.

Not only passengers but people visiting GMR Aerocity can also experience the 5G network at GMR Square, said DIAL.

“Passengers will be able to enjoy a 20 times faster data speed on a 5G network as compared with the available Wi-Fi system. This would allow quicker downloads, zero buffering during streaming, seamless execution of resource-intensive applications like 3D gaming, better virtual reality experience, extremely high-density connectivity and intense coverage in all areas,” said DIAL.

The 5G network has been set up with the in-building solutions (IBS) technique in collaboration with telecom service providers. Trials have been completed and 5G infrastructure has been put up at the MLCP entrance, inside the terminal and at Aerocity.

Officials said the rise in passenger footfall has led to an increase in the demand for better bandwidth and speed internet. The 5G technology will not only help passengers but also DIAL and other airport authorities.

“Delhi Airport always remains ahead in bringing new-gen technologies to the passengers. To enhance their experience at the airport we have built our own 5G infrastructure…Passengers can experience unified signal strength, seamless connectivity, negligible latency, and unimaginable data speed. It will lead to greater efficiencies and aid in faster decision-making for airports. It is now more important than ever as the aviation industry is recovering from the impacts of Covid19,” said DIAL CEO Mr Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.