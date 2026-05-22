Big relief for Delhiites. Govt eases water and sewer connection charges

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said IFC will be charged only on new developments or additional construction within a property. (File Photo)

In a major relief for residents, the Delhi government on Friday announced that the Infrastructure Charges Fund (IFC) for water and sewer connections will now be levied on the basis of actual water demand. The move aims to reduce costs for property owners and make the system fairer and more practical.

Addressing a press conference along with Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said IFC will be charged only on new developments or additional construction within a property.

Redevelopment projects where the water demand remains unchanged will be exempted. Open spaces, uncovered areas, and non-FAR areas will not be counted while calculating water demand and IFC charges.