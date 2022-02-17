IED found in a bag in Delhi’s Shahdara; bomb squad, NSG at spot

An Improvised-Explosive Device (IED) has been recovered from a bag that was found in Delhi’s Old Seemapuri area Thursday afternoon. The National Security Guard (NSG), teams of Delhi Police Special Cell, Delhi Fire Services and bomb disposal squad are at the spot.

The Delhi Police beefed up security in the area and barricaded streets after a call was received in the afternoon about a “suspicious-looking bag”.

“We informed the NSG teams who then came and picked up the bag. They have now confirmed the presence of an IED in the bag. They are deciding the place to diffuse the explosive. The bag has been picked up and will be removed safely,” said an officer from the Special Cell.

The IED was found on the second floor of a building.

“We were investigating the Ghazipur flower market-IED case and looking for suspects when we received a tip about a house in Seemapuri. Our team went to the house but nobody was there. They found a suspicious-looking bag and immediately informed the NSG. The suspects have managed to escape. We think the IED recovered now has been made by the same persons who put the IED at Ghazipur flower market last month,” said an officer.

Last month, an IED was found in Delhi’s Ghazipur flower market. The security teams reached in time and exploded the bomb in a pit near Ghazipur. No casualties were reported.