Delhi: IAS officer claims lawyer molested her at Saket court

An IAS officer alleged that she was molested by an advocate inside the Saket court complex, and that her husband was beaten up when he tried to intervene, on Thursday afternoon.

An FIR has been registered at Saket police station. Police found CCTV footage from the court complex, which shows the couple being stopped by a group of advocates and pushed after a heated argument.

DCP (south) Vijay Kumar said that the couple was at court as the woman officer was summoned for a hearing in a property-related case.

According to police, they received a call from Safdarjung Hospital that a couple had come in for treatment and alleged that they were beaten up by advocates at the court complex.

“Police went to the spot and their medical examination was conducted. Police later recorded the woman’s statement, she handled a property-related case during her earlier posting in the city,” Kumar said.

“The complainant and her husband are now posted out of Delhi and had come for the hearing. As they came out after the hearing, the lawyer of the other party got into an argument with them, which turned into a scuffle. The couple was surrounded by lawyers, who stopped their car as they came out from court,” he added. “We have registered an FIR under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intimidation). No arrest has been made; we are probing the case,” the DCP said.

Saket Court Bar Association president Karnail Singh said the accused lawyer was also injured: “He sustained an injury on his cheek, which seemed to be inflicted using a pointed object. After the hearing, the accused lawyer alleged that the woman started hitting him. The lawyer narrated the incident to me. According to him, there was no molestation… nor did he hit anyone.”

Police said the woman has alleged in her complaint that she hit the accused in self-defence. The accused lawyer has also filed a complaint.