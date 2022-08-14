scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Ahead of I-Day, DRDO deploys its counter-drone system near Delhi’s Red Fort area

According to DRDO officials, the system can detect and deactivate drones of any size within a 4-km radius.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 14, 2022 9:33:03 pm
Security beefed up in New Delhi's Red Fort area on the eve of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day.

In order to counter threats from aerial platforms and unnamed aerial vehicles, a counter drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been installed near the Red Fort area to tackle any imminent security threats or drones/kites, said officials Sunday.

According to DRDO officials, the system can detect and deactivate drones of any size within a 4-km radius.

These counter drone systems, DRDO officials said can detect, track and identify airborne drones using multiple sensors. They can transfer the information to associated systems and enable counter techniques to deny them the intended operation (soft kill) and/or destroy them (hard kill). The detection of drones is done with the help of radars.

The Counter Drone System comprises drone detection and tracking radar, day and night camera with laser ranging for detection and tracking of drone target, communication channel detection and jamming system (soft kill), GPS jamming/ spoofing System (soft kill), laser directed energy weapon system (hard kill) and command & control centre (C3) with power source for complete system.

