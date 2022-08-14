Ahead of I-Day, DRDO deploys its counter-drone system near Delhi’s Red Fort area

Updated: August 14, 2022 9:33:03 pm
In order to counter threats from aerial platforms and unnamed aerial vehicles, a counter drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been installed near the Red Fort area to tackle any imminent security threats or drones/kites, said officials Sunday.
According to DRDO officials, the system can detect and deactivate drones of any size within a 4-km radius.
These counter drone systems, DRDO officials said can detect, track and identify airborne drones using multiple sensors. They can transfer the information to associated systems and enable counter techniques to deny them the intended operation (soft kill) and/or destroy them (hard kill). The detection of drones is done with the help of radars.
The Counter Drone System comprises drone detection and tracking radar, day and night camera with laser ranging for detection and tracking of drone target, communication channel detection and jamming system (soft kill), GPS jamming/ spoofing System (soft kill), laser directed energy weapon system (hard kill) and command & control centre (C3) with power source for complete system.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Latest News
Vicky Kaushal’s name in Uri has a connection with Hrithik Roshan’s inspiring Lakshya
Police: Man killed himself after ramming US Capitol barrier
Mamata backs arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, hints at campaign against central probe agencies
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and condition improving, agent says
Ahead of I-Day, DRDO deploys its counter-drone system near Delhi’s Red fort area
Next up for Serena is Raducanu at Western & Southern Open
Over 50,000 Corbevax doses wasted in 5 months due to low turnout of children
Mona Singh on social media trends asking to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘What has Aamir Khan done to deserve this?’
I was a lesbian until this summer. What happened?
23 gates of Narmada dam opened, flood alert sounded in 3 districts
At malls, markets, Metro stations in Delhi, no entry without mask
Explained: How fighting in Ukraine has put an active nuclear plant at grave risk