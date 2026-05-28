‘Towards a greener future’: Soon, Delhi may see hydrogen-powered public buses

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Delhi may soon see hydrogen-powered public buses. As part of a next-generation green mobility initiative, the Delhi government is going to operationalise two hydrogen fuel cell buses on trial basis in coordination with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), NTPC Limited and other stakeholders, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Thursday.
“Delhi is steadily moving towards clean, future-ready public mobility solutions. Hydrogen fuel technology represents an important step in our journey towards sustainable and environmentally responsible transport systems. Through collaboration with organisations such as NTPC, we are exploring innovative pathways to introduce advanced zero-emission technologies that can strengthen Delhi’s public transport network while contributing to cleaner air and a greener future,” the Minister said.
The initiative, he said, aims to introduce advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology into Delhi’s public transport ecosystem, complementing the city’s ongoing clean mobility transition and reinforcing efforts to adopt low-emission, environmentally sustainable transport solutions.
Hydrogen fuel cell buses are globally recognised for zero tailpipe emissions, operational efficiency and potential to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of large metropolitan transit systems, said officials.
As part of the proposed operational framework, an initial deployment of hydrogen fuel cell buses is being undertaken in coordination with NTPC. The buses are proposed to operate under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, with DTC facilitating operational deployment.
The DTC is working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with state-owned NTPC Limited, which will provide the buses under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. “The Delhi government, DTC, NTPC and other stakeholders are working towards finalisation of operational modalities and a formal MoU to facilitate commencement of hydrogen fuel cell bus operations in the National Capital,” said an official.
Officials said that operational expenditure at approved GCC rates would be borne by DTC, while support for costs beyond the GCC framework is being explored through NTPC’s CSR support mechanism and other appropriate arrangements in consultation with the concerned agencies.
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