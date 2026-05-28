‘Towards a greener future’: Soon, Delhi may see hydrogen-powered public buses

Delhi may soon see hydrogen-powered public buses. As part of a next-generation green mobility initiative, the Delhi government is going to operationalise two hydrogen fuel cell buses on trial basis in coordination with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), NTPC Limited and other stakeholders, Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Thursday.

“Delhi is steadily moving towards clean, future-ready public mobility solutions. Hydrogen fuel technology represents an important step in our journey towards sustainable and environmentally responsible transport systems. Through collaboration with organisations such as NTPC, we are exploring innovative pathways to introduce advanced zero-emission technologies that can strengthen Delhi’s public transport network while contributing to cleaner air and a greener future,” the Minister said.