Delhi Hyatt incident: Notice served to hotel for not informing police in time

The Delhi Police’s licensing unit issued a notice to Hyatt Regency hotel on Tuesday evening, hours after the southwest district police sent a letter to the unit, asking it to initiate action against the hotel for not informing police about the incident and “helping the accused escape”.

On Tuesday, a letter was sent to the licensing unit by DCP (southwest) Devender Arya. Apart from seeking details of the case, he said: “The hotel administration has failed to provide information in time to the police. Furthermore, they have given complaint after we took suo motu cognizance of the video circulating on social media.”

In the letter, Arya also claimed it was a serious lapse on part of the hotel administration. “They have not only withheld information related to a cognizable offence, but have also in a way assisted his escape,” he wrote. In its notice, the licensing unit has asked the hotel to explain why no action should be taken against it. It also asked the hotel to “show cause, within 15 days, why lodging licence should not be cancelled for the aforesaid act of omission and violation”.

Sources said police have found the hotel’s logbook, where an entry on the incident had been made. In the logbook, the hotel staff stated that trouble started when “a couple had entered the lady’s washroom” and “a lady made some sarcastic comments about them”. “…one male guest who was accompanying a group of lady guests took out a pistol from the car and moved towards the couple… he was stopped by security. Thereafter, they all left the hotel premises…”

