Delhi Hyaat incident: Accused from UP family with political clout

Ashish Pandey, who was caught on camera brandishing a gun at a hotel in Delhi, belongs to an influential political family from UP’s Ambedkar Nagar district. His father Rakesh Pandey was the former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Ambedkar Nagar, while his younger brother Ritesh Pandey is a sitting BSP MLA from Jalalpur Assembly seat in Ambedkar Nagar.

Ashish, who studied abroad, currently runs a real estate business. Hailing from Akbarpur area in Ambedkar Nagar, he lives in Lucknow with his family.

When contacted, SHO of Akbarpur police station, N N Sharma, said there is no criminal case against Ashish Pandey at his station so far. “Rakesh Pandey and Ritesh Pandey are in BSP. Rakesh currently does not hold any post in the party. Ashish is not in politics and has not even visited the party office so far,” said BSP’s Ambedkar Nagar president Devendra Bhaskar. “I have come to know Ashish is in the business of real estate and liquor. His area of business is Lucknow and Noida.”

In a one-minute video of the incident that surfaced on social media, Ashish Pandey is seen brandishing a pistol and threatening the man and the woman.

DIG, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar said, “Delhi Police have reached here and UP Police are providing all possible help in the case.” Ashish’s father had won the 2002 Assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Jalalpur seat. Later, he contested the 2009 parliamentary elections from Ambedkar Nagar on a BSP ticket and won. He had earlier contested the 2007 Assembly elections from the Jalalpur seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket, but had lost.

Ashish’s uncle Pawan Pandey is a former MLA from Shiv Sena and is an accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Currently out on bail, he was elected to the Assembly in 1991 from Akbarpur constituency — then a part of Faizabad district — on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Pawan had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur parliamentary constituency and had lost. He had also contested the 2007 assembly election from Akbarpur on an Apna Dal ticket and lost.

Ashish’s uncle Krishna Kumar Pandey alias Kakku Pandey, who has a police record, also contested the 2007 Assembly elections from Isauli seat in Sultanpur on a BSP ticket but lost. He is currently in the Congress. “Kakku does not hold any post in the Congress,” said Congress Ambedkar Nagar president Syed Mirazuddin. Akbarpur police station SHO Sharma confirmed that Kakku Pandey and Pawan Pandey have criminal records.

