Husband, 3 others arrested for killing 33-year-old woman in Malviya Nagar

Four people were arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly killing a 33-year-old woman in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area.

Among those arrested is the woman’s husband, a cable operator in the area. He had allegedly hired three youths from Govindpuri by promising to give them Rs 5 lakh for killing his wife.

DCP (south district) Benita Mary Jaikar said, “We received a PCR call from PSRI hospital that a 33-year-old woman, a resident of Sheikh Sarai, was brought dead by her husband with stab injuries on Thursday at 7 pm. We had lodged an FIR after reaching the hospital and a probe was on.”

When the police scanned the call records of the victim’s husband Naveen Guliya, they found that he was constantly talking with a woman. “When we started questioning him, he broke down and confessed his involvement,” a senior police officer said.

During questioning, he disclosed that he was in a relationship with a woman and his wife had recently heard an audio clip which the woman had sent to him on WhatsApp. “The couple had a fight over the issue and it is then then that he decided to kill her. He discussed the issue with one of his employees, who is a resident of Govindpuri area. The latter introduced him with the three youths whom he promised to give Rs 5 lakh for killing his wife,” the officer added.

Following this, police apprehended the three accused from their residences. “They disclosed that they had come to his house when his wife was alone and stabbed her 20 times. After killing her, they ransacked the house to misguide the investigators and escaped from the spot,” the officer informed.