Delhi: Hunt on to nab four more in NGO Love Commandos extortion case

Days after the founder and chairman of NGO Love Commandos, Sanjoy Sachdev, was arrested over allegations of extortion, wrongful confinement and intimidation, police are looking for four others named in the FIR — chief coordinator Harsh Malhotra and volunteers Govind, Sonu and Rajesh.

Since its inception in 2010, the NGO has been known for providing safe haven to inter-caste and inter-faith couples facing a threat from their families.

On Tuesday night, a team of Delhi Commission for Women and police rescued four couples from the NGO’s central Delhi shelter. The FIR was filed against the five men at the behest of a woman staying at the home, who had alleged that the men “extorted Rs 53,500” from her and her partner since December 2018. The NGO had claimed the money was used to “get them married and procure their marriage certificate”.

“We are scanning the accused’s bank details and transactions. We have recovered the NGO’s registration certificate and other paperwork, which says they do everything free of cost,” said a police officer.

A 27-year-old man, one of the eight people rescued from the home, alleged that “no female staff was deployed and that male staff would check bags and undergarments of the women and use derogatory language”.

He alleged that the women’s room was interconnected to Sachdev’s room, which meant they had to cross his room to use the bathroom or the kitchen.

“… The NGO didn’t maintain any records of the couples… We have passbook details of money transactions; it was an extortion racket,” claimed DCW Chief Swati Maliwal.

On Wednesday, Harsh Malhotra denied all allegations and called it a “conspiracy”. Advocate Vikrant Chowdhary, who is representing the NGO, claimed he is unaware of the whereabouts of the four accused.