High rises, mixed-use projects: Delhi’s plan for a new housing corridor

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Delhi could soon see high-rises along the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), a 75-km corridor that stretches from the national capital to Haryana.
The proposed Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2047 envisages compact, mixed-use development along the corridor, with buildings of up to 10 floors under a new High Density Corridor (HDC) policy.
In 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Alipur-Dichaon Kalan stretch of UER-II — also known as Delhi’s third Ring Road — and links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat. Of its total length, around 54.2 km falls within Delhi.
MPD 2047 was approved by the DDA earlier this week and is awaiting the Centre’s approval.
What is the policy say?
The HDC policy is envisioned to optimise land use along the executed stretch of UER-II in Planning Zones K-I, L, N, P-I and P-II. It states that the objective is to “enable seamless connectivity, reduce travel demand and optimise utilisation of road and public transport infrastructure”, while promoting “sustainable, walkable urban growth” along UER-II.
The proposed HDC will comprise a 250-metre-wide corridor on either side of UER-II. Officials said the policy will also apply to future stretches of UERs proposed in the Master Plan once they are executed.
How high can buildings go?
As per the policy, eligible plots in the corridor will be allowed a floor area ratio (FAR) of up to 400. This could work out to roughly 10 floors where the maximum permissible ground coverage of 40% is used.
“The actual height of individual buildings, however, would remain subject to regulations,” said an official.
A major incentive for participating landowners is the higher FAR: The policy allows a maximum permissible FAR of 400 for residential, commercial and public/semi-public (PSP) use.
The policy also allows a “vertical mix of uses”, except on plots earmarked for warehousing and logistics. This means residential and non-residential uses can be accommodated vertically within a development, subject to separate entries, exits and other requirements.
The high-density development does not mean every plot along the road can automatically have a high-rise building. Participation in the policy is also voluntary. Landowners who do not opt for it will continue to be governed by the prevailing Master Plan provisions.
The criteria
For a plot to qualify, the final HDC plot must have a minimum plot size of 4,000 square metres. This requires surrendering 50% of the “Original Plot” area, which must be a minimum of 8,000 square metres.
The policy states that FAR benefits will be provided to HDC plots for the portion of land surrendered to the DDA beyond the maximum limit of land deductions of 50%, for road widening and public facilities.
This, however, is subject to approval.
A committee is proposed to be set up under the DDA to facilitate and oversee the implementation of the policy.
20% FAR reserved for affordable housing
The affordable housing provision is another key feature. The policy mandates that “20% of the permissible FAR” be used for affordable housing, with dwelling units of less than 60 square metres carpet area.
The Master Plan also proposes logistics and warehousing activity around the corridor.
What will the DDA do?
Officials said the DDA will be the nodal authority for preparing the Road Network Plan (RNP) and approving HDC projects. The road network and other services in the corridor will be developed by the DDA.
Where will HDC rules not apply?
It will not apply to environmentally sensitive areas, low-density areas, monument-prohibited and heritage areas, or cantonment and defence areas, said officials.
The policy also proposes an HDC fund, with charges paid by landowners to be deposited in an escrow account for “area improvement and infrastructure augmentation works” in the corridor.
Faster approvals proposed
The proposal also seeks to speed up approvals. The committee responsible for sanctioning HDC projects will have a maximum 60-day time limit to approve a complete proposal, including the building plans.
If approval or rejection is not communicated within 60 days, the project will be deemed approved on the DDA’s Online Building Permit System, states the plan.
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