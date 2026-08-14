High rises, mixed-use projects: Delhi’s plan for a new housing corridor

The 75-km Urban Extension Road II -- around 54.2 km of which falls within Delhi -- connects the national capital with Haryana. (NHAI/X)

Delhi could soon see high-rises along the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), a 75-km corridor that stretches from the national capital to Haryana.

The proposed Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2047 envisages compact, mixed-use development along the corridor, with buildings of up to 10 floors under a new High Density Corridor (HDC) policy.

In 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Alipur-Dichaon Kalan stretch of UER-II — also known as Delhi’s third Ring Road — and links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat. Of its total length, around 54.2 km falls within Delhi.

MPD 2047 was approved by the DDA earlier this week and is awaiting the Centre’s approval.

What is the policy say?