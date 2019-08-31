Delhi: Houses, institutions to be fined for not harvesting rainwater

Houses and institutions built on more than 100 square metres of land will have to install rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems on their premises, failing which, they will have to pay stringent fines.

The Delhi Jal Board passed the resolution in its board meeting held on August 19 and set a deadline of March next year to install RWH systems in buildings built after July 2001. Those buildings built before the date will get another year to comply.

Consumers with RWH systems will get a 10% rebate but defaulters will be charged 1.5 times the water bill till the system is installed, officials said. In cases where installing an RWH system is not possible, DJB officials will be allowed to take a final call.

“The guideline was already a part of the Master Plan… We will start an awareness programme to inform consumers,” said DJB vice-chairperson Dinesh Mohaniya.