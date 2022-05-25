Water motors, power meters among most stolen objects during house thefts in Delhi

An analysis of e-FIRs filed in connection with burglaries and house theft undertaken by the Delhi Police Crime Branch has revealed that around 80% of the cases relate to theft of cell phones, water and electricity meters, motors, and sewer lids. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has asked all 15 DCPs to now make a plan of action and keep tabs on local scrap dealers to prevent such petty thefts.

This came up for discussion during a recent crime review meeting at the Delhi Police headquarters that included the Police Commissioner along with Special CPs, Joint CPs and DCPs.

On January 26, Asthana had launched an e-FIR system for registration of house theft and burglary cases online to save the people’s time. Before this, there was a similar system for lodging e-FIRs for vehicle thefts and simple thefts, launched by former police chief B S Bassi in 2015.

Data provided by the Delhi Police till April 20 this year shows that 4,479 cases have been reported as compared to 1,578 cases last year during the same time period. “The maximum cases have been reported in Dwarka (749) followed by 471 in Northwest Delhi, 457 in Southeast Delhi, 421 in Outer Delhi and 363 in South Delhi,” an officer said.

Analysis also shows that of the 4,479 cases, police have solved 1,379 cases, but the recovery of stolen material was made in just 702 cases. “The Crime Branch found that such thefts are often committed by drug addicts and informal scrap collectors. Asthana has asked DCPs to draw a plan of action and also keep a tab on receivers of stolen property,” a senior police officer said.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

While launching the e-FIR application system, Asthana had also explained the duties of investigation officers and directed them to contact each complainant within 24 hours, conduct a proper investigation, inform senior officers, and update the complainant about the progress of the cases from time to time. “He has also directed DCPs to ask their division and beat officers to meet with complainants who file e-FIRs within 24 hours of registration. This will enhance the satisfaction level of the general public,” an officer said.