Delhi: Hours before murder, accused broke into 2 homes, stole phones

Two hours before killing a 27-year-old man whom they robbed, the men arrested for the crime had allegedly stolen three mobile phones from two houses in Dabri and Sagarpur areas of South West Delhi.

Advertising

Police said the three men were arrested after one of the accused was identified by a beat constable of Sagarpur police station. While two live in Sagarpur, the third lives in Vikaspuri.

“On Thursday, they broke into a house around 12.15 am from where they stole a phone. They later reached Sagarpur, from where they stole two more phones from another house. They were on the lookout for their next target, when they saw Monu Tyagi standing on the road with a backpack,” police said.

During questioning, one of the arrested accused told police that he tried to snatch Tyagi’s backpack but he resisted. He told the police that he pulled out his knife and stabbed him when his associates egged him on.

“They also claimed that they have been committing thefts and robberies for the last three to four months. All three have a criminal background and one of them was also arrested in 2011,” a senior police officer said.