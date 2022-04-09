At 42.4 degrees, Delhi sees hottest day in 72 years in first half of April

The maximum temperature in Delhi soared to reach 42.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the highest for the first 15 days of April in the past 72 years. It surpassed the previous record of 41.6 degrees Celsius for April 1-15, registered on April 8 this year, and April 12 and 13 in 2010, at the Safdarjung weather observatory, from 1951 to 2022.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was also eight degrees above normal for this time of the year and the highest recorded in the month in the past four years. The highest maximum temperature in April 2021 was 42.2 degrees, while it was 40.1 degrees in 2020, 42.1 degrees in 2019, and 42 degrees in 2018.

Among other weather stations in the capital, the highest maximum temperature was seen at the Ridge – 43.9 degrees. In the NCR, Gurgaon hit a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius, as much as 10 degrees above the normal.

Heat wave conditions remain on the forecast for the capital on April 10 and 11. The maximum temperature on April 10 is forecast to be 42 degrees, and the minimum temperature is likely to be 21 degrees.

A western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of April 12 onwards, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Saturday evening. Cloudy skies under the influence of the western disturbance could bring some respite from the heat wave on April 12 and 13, when the maximum temperature could settle at 39 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature over northwest India is likely to fall by two to three degrees from April 11 to 13.