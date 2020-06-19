Delhi: ‘Hotels for stable patients, won’t have ICU facilities’

CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday hotels and other spaces being converted into health centres will not have ICU facilities, with the government attempting to use them as Covid care centres only for patients with mild or no symptoms. An official said ICUs are unlikely in banquet halls as well.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in South Delhi’s Bhati Mines, Kejriwal said the administration hopes to prepare the facility by the first week of July: “Patients with mild symptoms or who are asymptomatic can undergo treatment at home. Delhi government has arranged facilities to monitor their health. But in many cases, people lack enough space, rooms at home. Those staying in slums face difficulties in terms of access to toilets. We need isolation facilities for them.”

“The facility will also be like a Covid care centre. It will have doctors, medical staff, ambulances. We may have to attach it with 3-4 hospitals. We hope it will be ready by the first week of July. The plan is to have 15,000 beds ready by June 30 and 30,000 beds by July 15. This is a step towards that direction,” Kejriwal said.

The Indian Express has reported how authorities plan to operate the facility by dividing it into 20 mini-hospitals of 500 beds each, with their own set of doctors and nurses. At least 10% beds at each mini-hospital will be fit with oxygenation support systems. The administration is exploring the possibility of installing a central AC system. Once ready, it is likely to be among the largest Covid facilities in the country.

L-G Anil Baijal has already inspected the facility once. The beds — around 100 of which have been laid out so far — will be housed under a tent, a site for spiritual congregations, measuring 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide.

Kejriwal said around 3,000 to 3,500 beds are being arranged across hotels — also for mild to moderate category patients. The price will range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 plus taxes a day, depending on category of hotels.

“Some hotels had moved the court, but the ruling has come in our favour. There will not be any ICU facility at the hotels being attached with various hospitals. Only patients in stable conditions will be kept here,” the CM said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd