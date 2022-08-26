scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Delhi hotel worker dies in road accident near Wazirabad

According to eyewitnesses, the man had fallen off his motorcycle after a street dog came in the way, and was hit by a passing pickup van. He died on the spot due to injuries on the head.

Police noted that the man was not wearing a helmet. (File/Representational)

A 24-year-old man on a two-wheeler was killed in a road accident in Delhi’s North District on the Pusta Road, near Wazirabad Village Thursday evening. Police said that the deceased, Rahul, had been working at a hotel, near the Karkardooma court , for the past year.

According to the Wazirabad police, the eye-witnesses said that the man had fallen off his motorcycle after a street dog came in the way, and was subsequently hit by a passing pickup van. He died on the spot due to injuries on the head. Police noted that the man was not wearing a helmet.

Police at the Wazirabad station received a call around 11.30 pm informing about an injured person on the road. When the police reached the spot, the victim was found dead near his damaged motorcycle.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), “A crime team was summoned to the spot and CCTV footage is being analysed. A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304a (causing death due to negligence).”

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 02:50:02 pm
