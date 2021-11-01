Delhi: Hotel owner shot dead in Vasant Kunj, tenant prime suspect

A 52-year-old businessman was allegedly shot dead near the hotel he owned in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area late on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Krishan Pal Sehrawat, lived in Gurgaon and owned a hotel called Dolphin International in Mahipalpur. He was shot in the head, said the police.

The police said Sehrawat gave his hotel on lease to a man around 10 months ago and was having issues with the tenant over bills and lease payment. The tenant, Roshan Mishra, and his associates are the prime suspects and they are on the run, said the police.

Around 11 pm on Sunday, the police received a PCR call from Sehrawat’s brother about the alleged murder. Gaurav Sharma, DCP (Southwest) said: “The caller told us that his brother was shot in Mahipalpur. Sehrawat was rushed to Spinal Injury Centre where the doctors declared him dead. He had a gunshot wound near his temple”

During preliminary investigation, the police found that Sehrawat and Mishra had a scuffle over pending electricity bills and lease amount. Sehrawat was trying to get the bills paid and asked for the lease amount but Mishra had not cleared any of the bills, said the police.

The police are questioning witnesses at the spot and scanning CCTVs to identify the assailants.