Delhi hotel horror: Woman found stabbed to death, lover unconscious

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A couple had checked into a hotel in North Delhi’s Lahori Gate hotel on Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, 28-year-old Shivani was dead from multiple stab wounds and her lover Prakash, 28, was found unconscious after allegedly consuming poison, police said.
The two were staying at the Prince Hotel. Police said hotel staff became suspicious when the couple did not respond to calls. They opened the door with a spare key and found Shivani lying in a pool of blood and Prakash unconscious.
DCP (North) Niharika Bhatt said, “We received information at Lahori Gate police station that a man and a woman were found unconscious at Hotel Prince. A police team immediately reached the spot… the woman bore multiple stab wounds.”
Both were rushed to the hospital, where the woman was declared dead on arrival. Police said Prakash is undergoing treatment.
Police said that Shivani was from Bihar’s Samastipur while Prakash is from Rajasthan. Police said that prima facie, Prakash appears to have consumed some kind of liquid poison before he stabbed Shivani multiple times.
Police are now trying to establish contact with the woman’s family and are verifying whether Prakash brought a knife with him as part of a pre-planned murder.
“Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the incident,” said DCP Bhatt.
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