Delhi hotel horror: Woman found stabbed to death, lover unconscious

The couple checked into Prince Hotel in North Delhi's Lahori Gate on Wednesday night. (Express Photo)

A couple had checked into a hotel in North Delhi’s Lahori Gate hotel on Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, 28-year-old Shivani was dead from multiple stab wounds and her lover Prakash, 28, was found unconscious after allegedly consuming poison, police said.

The two were staying at the Prince Hotel. Police said hotel staff became suspicious when the couple did not respond to calls. They opened the door with a spare key and found Shivani lying in a pool of blood and Prakash unconscious.

DCP (North) Niharika Bhatt said, “We received information at Lahori Gate police station that a man and a woman were found unconscious at Hotel Prince. A police team immediately reached the spot… the woman bore multiple stab wounds.”