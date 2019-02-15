Delhi hotel fire: Police use 3D laser scanners to recreate blaze

In a first, the Delhi Police Thursday used 3D laser scanners to recreate the blaze at Karol Bagh’s Hotel Arpit Palace, which claimed 17 lives early Tuesday morning.

According to police, this technique helps preserve and recreate crime scenes for investigations. DCP (crime) Rajesh Deo said, “Apart from ensuring that there is no loss of evidence, the high-tech method will allow police to zero in on how, why, where and when the fire started.”

The probe was handed over to the Crime Branch on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Crime Branch’s special investigation unit visited the hotel along with the two men arrested in connection with the case — general manager Rajendra Kumar and assistant manager Vikas Kumar — to recreate the scene. “The duo was questioned as well. This is the first time we are using 3D laser technology to simulate the crime scene,” Deo said.

Police have approached experts at FARO, an US-based company, who are assisting with the probe.

According to experts, the machine records a crime scene in great detail and recreates a three-dimensional video for future analysis. “It will create a coloured 3D-model of the whole building, measure its dimensions and also reconstruct the incident,” said FARO representative Suparna Verma, (account manager, Public Safety Forensics), who is assisting police.

Experts said each 3D scanner has two 2D cameras, and each camera can record 360 degree images. It also has a software to convert 2D videos to 3D format.

“Mounted on a tripod, the cameras are guided by a laser. This laser can calculate and record the distance between objects, which is a must in crime-scene preservation,” Verma added.