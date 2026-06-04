‘Thought I wouldn’t make it’: Delhi cop who rescued two women from burning hotel

Head Constable Dinesh Yadav recalled how he battled smoke and shattered glass to rescue two Nigerian women stuck in a bathroom.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 4, 2026 04:35 PM IST
Delhi hotel fireDinesh climbed onto the bucket and dragged himself towards the broken window. (Special arrangement photo and AP Photo)
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Head Constable Dinesh Yadav bears the marks of the rescue operation that unfolded inside the burning hotel in South Delhi on Wednesday — his hands and feet sport stitches and burn injuries.

Speaking to The Indian Express after being discharged from AIIMS, Yadav said when the call came in, he immediately headed to the spot on his motorcycle from Malviya Nagar police station. “But the crowd was so dense that, after a point, I could not move any further on the bike. I left it behind and ran on foot towards the building.”

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“By the time I reached, the fire had engulfed the building. There was no way to access it from the front. As I looked around for another route, I noticed two women signalling for help from a small bathroom window, roughly three feet by two feet in size, on the side of the building,” he said.

Dinesh said he quickly found a ladder and climbed up. “There was no time to think,” he said. “Your mind only tells you that someone needs help and you have to reach them. I first tried to break the window with my bare hands. I punched at it repeatedly, injuring my hand in the process, but the glass wouldn’t give way.”

Someone passed him a hammer after which he went up again and broke the glass.

“The shattered glass cut into my hands… Despite weighing around 90 kg, I squeezed myself through that tiny opening and entered the bathroom,” he said.

Inside, he said he found Nigerian women — one was a patient and the other her caretaker. “They had turned on the shower in an attempt to protect themselves from the heat and smoke, but thick smoke was already beginning to fill the room,” said Dinesh.

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“The patient was a heavy woman… I attempted to lift her up but I could not move her. At one point, she looked at me and said, ‘I don’t think I will survive. Please save my caretaker’,” recounted Dinesh.

The only bright spot, the policeman said, was that both women understood Hindi so they could communicate. “But after hearing her say that, I became even more determined to ensure that both of them survived.”

“With great difficulty, I managed to lift her onto my shoulder and manoeuvre her towards the window. Slowly and carefully, I got her out and coordinated with people below to bring her down safely. Then I climbed back inside and rescued the caretaker as well.”

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By this time, the bathroom had filled with dense smoke. “I suffer from sinus problems, and I was struggling to breathe… I nearly collapsed inside the bathroom,” he said.

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“I could barely see the bucket that I had used as a step to reach the window… I lay on the bathroom floor trying to call out for help, but nobody could see me through the smoke,” Dinesh said.

For a moment, he thought he wouldn’t make it out alive. “As I was losing consciousness, the face of my eight-year-old daughter kept appearing before me. I don’t know why, but that thought gave me strength. I told myself that I had to get out… Woh hota hain na, ek aakhri baar koshish kar lo (There is that thing of just trying for the last time),” he said.

Dinesh climbed onto the bucket and dragged himself towards the broken window. “Broken glass cut into my hands and feet… I was bleeding but managed to climb down, I still had no idea how badly I was injured. The adrenaline was such that I could not feel the pain. Then I looked up and saw more people trapped above,” Dinesh said.

He said he and the other police personnel continued helping rescue the trapped guests. “I managed to assist a Nigerian couple and another person,” he said.

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His younger brother, Head Constable Kartar Singh, was also injured rescuing people.

The speed at which the fire spread was unbelievable, Dinesh added. “One moment it seemed manageable and the next moment, flames had engulfed entire sections of the building… It was very harrowing.”

After being discharged from hospital, the first thing he did was to inquire about the condition of those he had rescued.

“I was relieved to learn they survived. One person suffered a fractured leg, but they are safe… they got another chance at life and so did I,” Dinesh said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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