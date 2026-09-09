PIL seeks hostels for students: Delhi High Court issues notice to government, DU

The Delhi High Court Wednesday issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi University on a public interest litigation by National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) president seeking directions to authorities to formulate and implement a time-bound hostel development policy.

The PIL, filed in the backdrop of a hostel collapse in Satya Niketan that killed 7, also sought that DU be directed to provide hostel facilities in each of its colleges. It was filed by Vinod Jakhar, through his advocate Vimal Tyagi.

The court will hear the matter next on September 25, along with another PIL seeking an independent probe and formulation of a policy to regulate PG/hostel facilities in the city.