16 hours of moving rubble, 6 bodies: Express at Delhi hostel collapse site

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stood atop the debris, working out how to proeceed. (Express Photo by Pragynesh)

At 1 am on Monday, rescuers faced a fresh danger at the site of a collapsed boys’ hostel in Delhi’s Satya Niketan: at least five people were still believed to be trapped under the rubble, but removing it risked bringing down the adjoining girls’ hostel.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stood atop the debris in the labyrinthine lanes of the Southwest Delhi neighbourhood, working out how to proceed.

“If we remove this rubble too quickly, this building could fall,” said an NDRF official, pointing to the part of the debris attached to the adjoining five-floor girls’ hostel.

Rescue underway a day after building collapsed at Satya Niketan in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Rescue underway a day after building collapsed at Satya Niketan in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

“This is a girl’s hostel but it doesn’t have any rebar. It has a common wall with this collapsed structure, and was standing mostly on its base. It’s difficult to see how one stands without the other,” the official added.