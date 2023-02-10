Delhi to host G20-themed food festival this weekend

Countries like China, Turkey, Japan and Mexico, 14 Indian states, and 11 seven-star hotels will set up food stalls with their signature cuisine at the New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) G20-themed International Food Festival this weekend, officials said.

The food festival on the themes of ‘Taste the World’ and ‘International Year of Millets’ will be held at Talkatora Stadium on Saturday and Sunday and will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

China, Turkey, Japan and Mexico are the four G20 countries participating in the festival with their national cuisine.

Signature cuisines from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Manipur and Meghalaya will also be available.

Hotels, including Taj Palace, Taj Mahal, The Connaught, Taj Ambassador, Le Meridien, ITC Maurya, The Park, The Claridges, The Lalit and City Park, will also put up stalls with their signature food items, an NDMC official said.

While the agriculture ministry is taking part with eight stalls on the millets theme, the Delhi prisons department is also participating with the Tihar Baking School.

The New Delhi district election officer will also have a stall on election awareness.

“NDMC is providing required space/stall and other on-site logistic support to all participants. NDMC is also providing onsite electrical/water connection and dust bins as per requirement. The G20 member countries and other participants are bringing their own chefs/manpower and materials for preparation of various delicacies. The food preparation will be sold to visitors/public on a payment basis,” an NDMC official said.

Officials added that the key objective of the festival was to generate awareness about India’s G20 presidency and international cuisines and provide education and guidance on nutritional health and food preparation. Food preparation workshops and live demonstration counters are also on the cards, officials said.