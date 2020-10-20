Delhi: Hospitals told to keep eye out for co-infections

Seasonal diseases can not only present a diagnostic dilemma but may co-exist with Covid. “This poses challenges in diagnosis of Covid and has a bearing on clinical management and patient outcomes,” ministry said.

The Delhi health department has, in a letter issued on October 19, asked all hospitals and districts to watch out for co-infections of Covid with other seasonal diseases and implement protocols issued by the Union Health Ministry. “This is the season when cases of dengue, malaria, seasonal influenza are expected to rise. It is important for hospitals and district officials to be aware of co-infections… We have requested officials to follow the Union ministry’s guidelines,” said a senior health department official.

“Seasonal epidemic prone diseases may all present as febrile illness, with symptoms that mimic Covid-19. If there is a co-infection, then apart from febrile illness, there may be constellation of signs and symptoms that may lead to difficulty in diagnosis,” the ministry had said.

Seasonal diseases can not only present a diagnostic dilemma but may co-exist with Covid. “This poses challenges in diagnosis of Covid and has a bearing on clinical management and patient outcomes,” it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.