Delhi: Late night oxygen refill at hospitals lets doctors and patients breathe easy

Volunteers prepare beds with oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders at a Covid Care Centre inside Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist, File)

Hours after several Covid-19 hospitals in Delhi flagged the shortage of oxygen despite having several patients who require it, many of them received fresh supply late Tuesday night. The Delhi government had on Tuesday requested the Centre to immediately provide oxygen to the hospitals as many of them were left with only 8-10 hours of supply.

Sir Ganga Ram hospital received 4,500 cubic meters of oxygen from a private vendor and 6,000 cubic meters from INOX late night on Tuesday. “The existing supply should last for 24 hours till Thursday morning. At present, the total requirement is 11,000 cubic meters. Indian Oxygen Limited and Inox have promised to refill the tanks during the day,” said Dr D S Rana, Chairman of the hospital.

The hospital on Tuesday had said the existing supply would only last for seven-eight hours.

Meanwhile, one of the Delhi government’s Covid hospitals, GTB also highlighted the issue of shortage of liquid medical oxygen supply and cylinders from the vendor M/S INOX. The nodal officer of the hospital had approached state Health Minister Satyendar Jain asking him to intervene in the matter.

“In GTB hospital, right now at 9 pm, there is a stock of medical oxygen supply sufficient till 2 am. If the supply is not received before it, a catastrophe may occur in the hospital,” wrote Dr Anil Jain to the Health Minister on Tuesday.

However, the hospital received oxygen late on Tuesday night. “Trucks carrying oxygen arrived at the hospital at around 2 am on Tuesday. But this has to be a regular process as the demand for oxygen is increasing continuously. This is an unprecedented situation,” said Dr Jain.

Similarly, supply has been replenished at Lok Nayak hospital as well. Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of the hospital said, “We have sufficient oxygen at the moment. The stock will last for at least five-six days.”

The shortage of oxygen was raised by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. Calling it a “serious oxygen crisis”, the CM urged the Centre to immediately provide oxygen to the city.

“Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the Center to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen,” tweeted Kejriwal on Tuesday.

This is the second time in the last one week that the state government has flagged the shortage of oxygen in the city.

“Had a review meeting with officials on the current situation of Corona. We are working on a war footing to ensure oxygen supply in Delhi, and are also talking to the central government. An increase in the number of oxygen beds is happening on a large scale,” Kejriwal tweeted again.