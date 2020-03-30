Doctors from Lok Nayak, GB Pant hospitals on COVID-19 duty to be housed in Hotel Lalit: Delhi govt

Doctors come out of an isolation ward after attending to people who returned from China and under observation at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP/File) Doctors come out of an isolation ward after attending to people who returned from China and under observation at the Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP/File)

The Delhi government will make arrangements for doctors at Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant hospital on COVID-19 to be housed at Hotel Lalit.

An order by the Health and Family Welfare Department stated that the cost of accommodation at the hotel will be borne by the government. “District Magistrate, New Delhi would make necessary arrangements to make 100 rooms available at the Lalit Hotel, Barakhamba Road,” read the order. The hotel is less than 2 kilometres away from both hospitals.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Doctors are on the frontlines of the battle against Coronavirus. All doctors serving in Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital and GB Pant Hospital on COVID-19 duty will now be housed in Hotel Lalit.”

Another order by the Health and Family Welfare Department stated that COVID-19 designated hospitals and medical teams at quarantine facilities will run in two shifts. The first shift will start at 8 am and go on till 6 pm and the second, 8 pm to 6 am.

“Doctors, nurses and para medical staff would work for 14 days continuously followed by a 14-day break,” read the order.

