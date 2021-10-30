Delhi hospitals can now use one-third of Covid beds for dengue, malaria, chikungunya patients

The Delhi government has issued an order which states that all hospitals in the city may use one-third of the beds reserved for Covid patients to treat patients of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya, if the need arises.

The order dated October 29 reads, “it is observed that the number of cases of Dengue/Malaria/Chikungunya are on a rise, with increasing demand of beds for these patients. Further many of the beds reserved for Covid cases are lying vacant due to the decline in number of Covid cases.”

“Therefore, in continuation of this office order of even number dated 28/06/2021 and 18/10/2021, it is hereby directed that the MD/MS/Director of all the Hospitals under GNCT of Delhi may use one third (1/3) of the beds reserved for treating of Covid patients, including ICU beds for treating patients of vector borne diseases like Dengue/Malaria/Chikungunya,” it states.

The order has been signed by SM Ali, Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, and was addressed to the Director, Directorate General of Health Services, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and to all MD/MS/directors of hospitals in the city.