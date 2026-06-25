IVF claim, babies for sale: How a Delhi racket trafficked infants

Investigation into an interstate child-trafficking racket busted last week has found that arrested doctor Viveki, owner of Hira Hospital in Delhi’s Rohini, was likely duping her customers — couples wanting babies — with false claims of IVF procedures, police sources said.

This came to light after Delhi Police on Monday rescued a one-month-old infant from Rishikesh. Police said a 32-year-old woman, from whom they recovered the child, claimed she was told it was her child born through IVF. But investigators found that the baby was bought from other parents willing to sell their children for as little as Rs 5,000.

Police said the woman has been apprehended, and they are verifying her claims.

Fifteen people — including Dr Viveki — have been arrested in the case so far while seven children have been rescued.

Hira’s Multispeciality Hospital in Rohini accused of being the central hub in the Delhi baby trafficking case has been shut down following a police investigation. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Hira’s Multispeciality Hospital in Rohini accused of being the central hub in the Delhi baby trafficking case has been shut down following a police investigation. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

According to sources, the woman told police she had been married for 12 years and was unable to conceive as her husband is paralysed. A relative later told her about Dr Viveki, describing her as an “expert” in treating couples facing infertility.

“The woman claimed she went to Dr Viveki last year, where she was told that she can have a child through IVF and the hospital would arrange for a donor who would carry the pregnancy,” said a police officer.

Over the next nine months, the woman claimed they kept visiting the hospital, during which the husband’s semen sample was taken. She said they were later informed that their child had been conceived through the donor.

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“On June 4, the couple were handed over the child, and were made to sign papers which showed that the child was born out of an IVF procedure,” said a source, adding that it is being probed if the papers were forged.

Arrests, the modus operandi

Among the others arrested are Mukesh (37), a truck driver, and his wife, Reema Pal, from Gwalior. Police said they had allegedly purchased two newborns after they were unable to have their own children.

Prathiba, an intermediary, was also arrested.

Investigators have also arrested another couple, Sunny Arora and Ritu Arora from Haryana’s Panipat. According to police, they allegedly purchased a baby boy for Rs 6 lakh.

The alleged mastermind, Sayabhai Ghamar alias Kalia, has also been arrested. Officials privy to the investigation said Kalia initially worked with a man known as ‘Sardar’, whom he met outside a temple where newborns were allegedly being sold, and was paid Rs 5,000 for his role.

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Others arrested are Jyoti alias Kamlesh, Shalu, Lalit, Vipin, Omwati, and Sarika.

Also Read | Jharkhand child trafficking case that put Missionaries of Charity under scrutiny ends in acquittal

Police said the gang had a chilling code word for the babies, referring to them as “files”. All payments were allegedly made in cash.

Police said the newborns were brought in by car from outside the city. Vipin, along with Jyoti or Shalu, would travel to Pali in Rajasthan, hand over the money to Kalia, collect the child, and drive back to Delhi. A man usually accompanied them so they could pose as a family if questioned and avoid suspicion.

“Once in Delhi, the babies were kept at Hira Hospital. From there, some were delivered directly to the buyers’ locations, while others were asked to come to the hospital to take the child,” a police officer said.