Delhi hospital beds free up as Covid cases dip

As per data on the Delhi Corona app, as of November 11 — when the capital had 42,629 active cases and saw the highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases — there were 16,439 beds dedicated for patients and 7,973 (48%) were vacant.

With a drop in the daily number of Covid-19 cases over the last few days, the availability of beds for patients has gone up by 30%. There are 18,691 beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients across 134 hospitals, out of which 10,447 (55.6%) are vacant at the moment.

On Sunday, Delhi saw 4,906 new cases and 68 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 5,66,648 and the death toll to 9,066. The positivity rate was recorded at 7.64%, after the city conducted 64,186 tests in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged the dip in the number of daily cases and requested the public to continue following social distancing etiquettes. “Number of cases and deaths go further down — it’s going down since November 7. Delhi govt is working very hard. Our doctors, nurses and all other corona warriors are working round the clock. I urge you all to continue to observe all precautions,” he tweeted.

As per data on the Delhi Corona app, as of November 11 — when the capital had 42,629 active cases and saw the highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases — there were 16,439 beds dedicated for patients and 7,973 (48%) were vacant. Data also showed 518 of 3,337 ICU beds were vacant — 163 with ventilators and 355 without ventilators. However, as of November 29, the number of vacancies has increased to 1,524.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet on Sunday said: “Bed vacancy for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals increased to 10,411 from 7,973 since November 11 (more than 55% Covid beds are now vacant). During the same period, ICU bed vacancy increased to 1,524 from 518. Since November 7, Covid severity is coming down.”

According to Dr B L Sherwal, medical director, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, “There has been a slight dip in the daily number of admissions over the last one week. As daily cases are going down, we are expecting that the situation will improve in the coming days. The severity of the disease will change and then not many people will require hospitalisation.” Out of 500 beds at the hospital, 342 are currently vacant.

A senior doctor at Lok Nayak hospital said that of the 2,000 beds, more than 1,500 Covid beds are lying vacant at the hospital: “Till last week, we were getting atleast 80-90 patients on a daily basis but the number has almost reduced to half in this week. But we are prepared to deal with more cases, and if the numbers go up in the coming days, then we will be able to manage the patients.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd