Delhi hospital almost out of oxygen, police rush with 20 cylinders

Timely efforts by police personnel helped avert a crisis as a hospital in Outer Delhi’s Najafgarh, where 35 Covid patients are admitted, almost ran out of oxygen. The hospital, which had oxygen to last just one hour, sought help from the police, following which it was supplied with 20 cylinders on Sunday afternoon.

“Around 1.30 pm, we received a distress call from Mansa Ram Hospital in Nangloi saying that the oxygen supply was depleting fast and it would not last for more than an hour. The hospital’s director, Rajesh Dabas, informed us that they had tried every possible source but had not been able to arrange oxygen for patients,” said Additional DCP (Outer district) Sudhanshu Dhama.

Dhama said they immediately informed senior officers about the situation. “We coordinated with several officials and also directed two teams of Nihal Vihar police station to immediately rush to Mundka and Bawana to arrange oxygen cylinders from suppliers. The supplier in Bawana told us there’s a shortage due to the pandemic. However, we were able to arrange 10 cylinders immediately and 10 more in half an hour,” he said.

A police team from Nihal Vihar police station escorted the vehicle carrying the cylinders to the hospital, where the director expressed his gratitude for the timely intervention.